Retired NC supreme court justice clarifies what counties can do after Gaston Co. confusion

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - The past two days have brought plenty of confusion for business owners in Gaston County.
On Wednesday morning, county commissioners announced businesses could reopen. However, later in the day, they walked the announcement back.
The county does not have the authority to put out an order of this kind, conflicting with the governor’s executive stay-at-home order, which is effective until May 8.
For Sammy’s in Belmont, to-go and delivery are keeping the pub owner feeling positive.
“While our alcohol sales have obviously decreased dramatically, our food sales have almost maintained,” owner John Bailey said.
Bailey is eager to fully reopen but knew he would not, yet, not based on his county’s messaging.
“We want to get the state open as quickly as possible,” Bailey said. “But I knew we were still going to be operating under the executive order.”
On Wednesday morning, county commissioners announced they would allow businesses like Sammy’s to reopen that evening.
"We can protect the health of our citizens, while at the same time putting our citizens back to work,” Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said.
But later on, the county’s messaging changed, recognizing the legal issues if businesses did reopen.
State leaders addressed the confusion that day.
“We’re in a crisis and I think the confusion is really damaging during a crisis,” Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen said.
Retired North Carolina Superior Court Justice Bob Orr said that in this case, the county does not have pull over the state.
“It’s more of a press release saying, ‘Here’s what we think,’” Orr said. “But doesn’t have any effect or benefit to business owners.”
Orr said businesses are better off doing what they have been doing for several weeks.
“The business does not want to go to court having been charged with violating the state order and say, ‘Well, my county commissioners issued this statement, saying they agree with what I did,’” Orr said. “I mean, that’s well and good, but not going to help the business person.”
Bottom line – wait until the governor says it is okay.
“If they have any questions, they really should talk to their attorney,” Orr said. “Otherwise, I would obey the governor’s executive order.”
Meanwhile, business owners look forward to the day customers can safely enter their doors again.
“We’re ready for them to come back in as soon as the governor says that it’s okay,” Bailey said. “We look forward to seeing them.”
Orr said that if a county believes the governor’s executive order somehow violates the North Carolina constitution, they would need to take it to court or to the legislature to change laws dealing with emergency situations.
Otherwise, the county cannot overrule the state in cases like this.
