Pelosi: $1T needed to avert state, city layoffs from coronavirus

Pelosi acknowledged the federal government may not be able to provide that much. But she said a "heroes" fund is needed to prevent layoffs as governors and mayors stare down red ink in their budgets. Many jurisdictions are facing rising costs from the health pandemic and plummeting revenues in the economic shut down. The best way Americans can support local nurses, bus drivers and other front-line community workers, Pelosi said, is to make sure they don't lose their jobs to budget cuts.