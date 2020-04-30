Mild for Friday, with a big weekend warming trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.
A few spotty rain showers will be possible tonight, which may linger in the NC mountains into early Friday.
Friday will feature clearing skies with mild afternoon high temperatures approaching 70 degrees for the Piedmont and lower 50s for the mountains.
Much warmer temperatures return for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday, to low and mid-80s for Sunday.
Skies will generally be mostly sunny for Saturday with partly cloudy skies for Sunday.
A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday as a cold front moves into the region.
Despite the extra clouds and a few rain showers, Monday will stay warm with highs expected to stay in the lower 80s.
Mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered rain showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Isolated rain will be possible for Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, a stray shower and highs in the lower 70s.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
