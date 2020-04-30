Man who held people at gunpoint at Salisbury Harris-Teeter pleads guilty in court

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2018, Cody Schimmels held people at gunpoint nside the Salisbury Harris-Teeter. The situation ended when he was shot by police.
On Thursday, Schimmels was in court, where he entered a guilty plea to five counts of felony first degree kidnapping and one count of felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to a minimum of 204 months (17 years) to a maximum of 282 months (23.5 years) in prison.
Schimmels was seriously injured in that shooting in July, 2018. Salisbury police say they were called to an armed robbery at the Harris Teeter on Jake Alexander Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, Schimmels was holding several employees hostage at gunpoint inside the store.
Sgt. Daniel Lancaster shot Schimmels after he threatened to hurt a hostage, police say.
“He was armed with a handgun and the things he was doing with the handgun indicated that we needed to take action,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes at the time.
Schimmels was released from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital several weeks after the incident and charged with five counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Chief Stokes said that based on the video he has seen of the incident, he believes Sgt. Lancaster acted appropriately in firing that shot that struck Schimmels.
Police say the officer fired one shot from his gun during the incident. No officers or employees were injured in the incident.
