Letter to patrons: Piedmont Players thank Reid Leonard, acknowledge accomplishments

Throughout the years, Reid Leonard has helped to bring an outstanding variety of productions to Salisbury. He has challenged audiences to think outside of their comfort zone with productions such as The Laramie Project. He adapted a Clyde Edgerton favorite, Walking Across Egypt, for our stage, and it has subsequently been performed by many area companies. His enthusiasm for plays with diverse casts, such as The Color Purple and the recent The Wiz, have brought both new performers and new audiences to our community. And Reid has also been a leader in PPT’s efforts to offer new educational experiences for all ages, including audition workshops, dance classes and even fencing classes.