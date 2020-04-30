Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The arrival of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay has turned the NFC South into what Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn calls Quarterback South. Saints starter Drew Brees and Brady are the NFL's all-time leaders in yards passing. Atlanta's Matt Ryan is No. 10 on the list. That gives the division exceptionally high standards for quarterback play and helped lead Carolina and Atlanta to focus heavily on defense in the NFL draft. Carolina selected only defensive players while four of Atlanta's six picks came on defense. Tampa Bay helped to further raise expectations by trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., whose father never hid his dislike for Buffalo during his days playing for the AFC rival Miami Dolphins in the 1990s. Cox Jr. was signed to a one-year contract Wednesday after splitting last season between Carolina and Cleveland. He has three seasons of NFL experience since being signed by the Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. Bryan Cox Sr. was a 12-year NFL linebacker and best known in Buffalo for antagonizing the Bills and their fans during his five seasons with the Dolphins. Some Bills fans haven't forgotten, and still hold a grudge against the Cox name.
YORK, S.C. (AP) — An incident reports states that a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland as the NFL player continually resisted arrest after he was seen smoking marijuana in a parked car. Breeland was arrested Tuesday in York, South Carolina and faces five charges. He was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending about 10 hours in jail. The report states the York County deputy took out his taser before Breeland pushed the deputy and got into his car at a gas station. When the deputy could not see Breeland's hands, he took out his weapon as the player put his hands in the air. Breeland was eventually handcuffed.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Kenseth had transitioned into a full-time father after retiring from NASCAR. He found running marathons filled his competitive urge. But the two-time Daytona 500 winner and former NASCAR champion is back. Chip Ganassi Racing hired him to replace Kyle Larson. Kenseth saw an opportunity to win with a competitive team and took the offer. At 48, he will be the oldest driver in the field when NASCAR resumes its season.
UNDATED (AP) — Carmen Electra says watching her former relationship with Dennis Rodman blossom back to life in The Last Dance documentary has helped her appreciate the wild time in her life with him. Their relationship has been featured in the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. Electra and Rodman wed in November 1998, filed for annulment nine days later, reconciled but divorced in April 1999. Electra says, “Dennis was considered the bad boy of basketball, and I like bad boys.”