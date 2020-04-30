Grandfather Mountain Highland Games canceled for this summer

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Another major event has fallen victim to the coronavirus guidelines.
The four-day-long Grandfather Mountain Highland Games have been cancelled for this summer.
This was to be the 65th Anniversary of the event there.
Organizers say there was just too much uncertainty about what the virus situation and guidelines would be in July when the games were scheduled.
“It was a devastating decision, but it was the only reasonable decision,” said Steve Quillen, President of Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Inc.
The non-profit would have to commit to major expenditures.
“We were hoping for a miracle,” Quillen said
As it is, the group will still have to pay out about $100,000.
Quillen said they will meet their obligations for scholarships to students in the local school system and will try to help vendors and musicians who had been booked to be at the games.
The event has an economic impact of about $4 million In western North Carolina.
Local business owners say it will hurt them this summer.
Quillen hopes that the games can resume in 2021.
It depends on what happens with the virus but he says he is confident doctors and scientists will find a solution.
“I have to believe that this virus will be defeated,” Quillen said.
