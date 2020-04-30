Governor Cooper says he’s hopeful NC will be able to start opening up next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday that he is hopeful the state is moving towards re-opening next week as scheduled.
“We remain optimistic the trends will be stable enough to move us into phase one next week,” Governor Cooper said during a news conference in Raleigh.
Phase one would continues many of the social distancing recommendations, but allow for a little more commercial activity. The state updated the trends they are watching to make their determination. While new cases continues to come in, the positive tests compared to the overall number of tests is decreasing. Governor Cooper said they will look at the picture as a whole while determining the state’s ability to loosen up restrictions during the pandemic.
“I know this is a difficult time for many people, but there is hope and there is a plan,” Cooper said. Cooper added the plan is based on science, data and facts.
As of today, the state’s stay at home order is expected to end at close of business on May 8th.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.