Steele Creek area residents wake up to flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency crews went door-to-door to check on people in a flooded area of southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.
Charlotte firefighters say they got a call around 3 a.m. about rising water near a mobile home park off John Price Road in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area. Firefighters knocked on at least 46 doors to check on residents in the area, with boats nearby just in case.
Flooding on John Price Road had many residents outside, with some walking through water to stand by their cars.
Overnight rain led to flooding in the area, which is just off of South Tryon Street. At least two people were removed from their homes and are now staying with family.
Nearby, on Choate Circle, police say a woman tried to drive through floodwaters and got her car stuck. The woman is OK but the road is closed as crews wait for the water to recede.
