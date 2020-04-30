Driver being sought in hit-and-run at Indian Land Walmart

Deputies want to talk to this man about an alleged hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot. (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 30, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 9:25 AM

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot.

Officials say the incident happened at the Walmart on Hwy 521 in Indian Land. The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the alleged crime, but did share a photo of the man they want to question on Facebook Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

