Cool, wet weather will give way to a warm weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some neighborhoods dealt with flooding early this morning following a super-soaker of two to four inches of rain overnight. But with the storm system moving east of WBTV viewing area by mid-morning, rising waters will quickly recede as the day progresses.
Even with the storm pulling away, clouds may be tough to break completely and there may even be a stray thundershower in a few spots this afternoon. It will be cool as well today with afternoon readings only rebounding to the upper 60s.
The sky will clear tonight and it will be chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. The cool-than-average air will stick around on Friday as well, as high temperatures are only set to reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Following another chilly start in the 40s, the first part of the weekend will provide us with seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. However, Sunday and Monday’s temperatures won’t be anywhere near normal, as the thermometer's mercury soars well into the 80s.
We should remain dry through the weekend, but the models aren’t in full agreement when it comes to the timing of the next rainmaker. There is an indication that we could experience a brief round of rain Sunday afternoon, but the better rain chances appear to be on Monday and Tuesday at this point.
Stay safe and have a terrific day!
- Meteorologists Al Conklin & Jonathan Stacey
