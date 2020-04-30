Concord mother charged in death of 3-month-old daughter

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord mother was arrested and charged in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.
Kayla Joy Mitchell has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Felony Child Abuse.
Concord police say that on the morning on April 4, first responders were called to 325 Harold Goodman Circle regarding an unresponsive infant. The infant died at the home.
Further investigation showed that the child died of asphyxiation as a result of co-sleeping with Mitchell.
Police said Mitchell had been the focus of prior investigations by the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services (DSS) relating to co-sleeping with her other children.
Despite the advice and repeated warnings from DSS, Mitchell continued to engage in co-sleeping with her infant child and other children.
The Cabarrus County District Attorney determined that criminal charges were warranted.
Mitchell is in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.