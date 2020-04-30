Clouds slowly fade through remainder of the day before cooler air rushes in overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Drier conditions are taking over, but we’re not in the clear just yet.
As clouds slowly break up this afternoon a stray thundershower in a few spots can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will make a short climb to the upper 60s this afternoon ahead of a significant drop-off overnight.
The sky will clear tonight and it will be chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
The cool-than-average air will stick around on Friday as well, as high temperatures are only set to reach the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Following another chilly start in the 40s, the first part of the weekend will provide us with seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon.
However, Sunday and Monday’s temperatures won’t be anywhere near normal, as the thermometer’s mercury soars well into the 80s.
We should remain dry through the weekend, but the models aren’t in full agreement when it comes to the timing of the next rainmaker.
There is an indication that we could experience a brief round of rain Sunday afternoon, but the better rain chances appear to be on Monday and Tuesday at this point.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.