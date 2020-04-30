Carolina Mall plans for reopening of stores

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Mall in Concord is planning for its reopening.
The mall is currently open for stores to prepare for reopening in compliance with the local health order.
North Carolina is under a statewide stay-at-home order until May 8.
A social media post by the store says that many store hours and opening dates my vary.
The mall has been closed for more than a month during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carolina Mall says it will abide by all social distancing guidelines set by the state.
