Big milestone for little boy critically injured in tornado in North Alabama

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado survivor, Landen Godsey, got to do something he hasn’t done in four and a half months, eat real food.
Landen, who survived a Lawrence County tornado that killed his parents in December, passed his swallow test Wednesday after having his trache removed.
He got his first meal at McDonald’s and it included chicken mcnuggets, honey mustard sauce and fries.
Later, he had a mini burger, milkshake, and Nutter Butters.
In a Facebook video, he was asked ‘What’s it like Landen,’ and he said “I can’t even describe it!” Landen’s aunt Allison said they drove around all day eating!
Allison says he is getting stronger and making big strides in his recovery.
