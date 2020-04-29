‘We are Niner Nation’ Strength among UNC Charlotte family one year after tragic shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Riley Howell, Reed Parlier, Emily Houpt, Sean DeHart, Rami Al-Ramadhan and Drew Pescaro - all students at UNC Charlotte on April 30, 2019.
“It will always be a room where two of my classmates took their last breaths,” a student said.
None of them expected the events that would happen inside their classroom that day - and the days that would follow.
Drew asked us to focus on how the community came together to truly support one another, and support Niner Nation during a time where this campus, and beyond, was filled with heart break.
So we’re putting the spotlight on how the community lifted up this campus when they needed it the most. Given the circumstances, campus looks a lot different now, but that has not and will not stop the UNC Charlotte family from supporting, healing and remembering.
“No city expects to go through what we went through last April. and it it doesn’t just affect UNC Charlotte. It affects the whole city,” CBS News Correspondent and UNC Charlotte alum Don Dahler said.
“It was really just breathtaking almost, and certainly humbling to know that so many care about UNC Charlotte and absolutely support us,” UNC Charlotte Chief of Police Jeffrey Baker said.
“We come together, as a community and as a Niner Nation family. Standing together, with love and support, because no one is going through this alone,” Student Government Association President Chandler Crean said.
