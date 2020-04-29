Reporter’s Notebook: Observations of a postponed Kentucky Derby

(WBTV) - Sadness, heartbreak, and grief are just a smattering of emotions connected to cancellation of this weekend’s Kentucky Derby in my beloved hometown of Louisville.
It’s personal. I was supposed to be there at Churchill Downs.
Going back to 2014, I’ve been part of the two-day live wall to wall coverage for our sister station WAVE in Louisville.
My flight reservation and car rental have been cancelled. That’s also the case for thousands of fans who backed out of their hotel reservations.
My on-air assignment usually started with Oaks Day which comes one day before Saturday’s Run For The Roses.
There will be no blanket of roses on the first Saturday in May of 2020. We’ll have to wait until Saturday Sept. 5 depending on where we are with the pandemic.
Again, it’s personal.
While the iconic Secretariat holds the record of the 1973 Derby with a winning time of 1:59 and two fifths second, he defied the greatest two minutes in sports.
My first derby came the next year in 1974. My first visit to the downs came at age four. As an adult like so many on Friday and Saturday, I’m wearing my Sunday best.
For the men it’s suits and ties and women with every kind of hat imaginable. But in 1974, I was part of the infield crowd complete with jeans and tennis shoes.
Nude streaking became part of the landscape, and that was also the case with people at this event was burning their share of cannabis, which is one of the state’s well-known illegal cash crops.
Oh yeah, Mint Juleps were also in strong demand.
Again, it personal, very personal. As an African American journalist, I take great pride in the role of the early stars of the sport.
The first derby was run in 1875 and won by Oliver Lewis, a black man.
A total of 13 of the 15 riders in that inaugural running were African American, and through the first 28 years of the big race, 15 of the winning riders were black jockeys.
Former Courier Journal writer Rochelle Riley told me in an interview those stats should be revealed on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Isaac Murphy would be the first man to win three derbies. And Kentucky native Jimmy Winkfield would win in back to back years during 1901 and 1902. Winkfield was the last black jockey to win a Kentucky Derby.
One footnote to add is the fact Soup Perkins and Lonnie Clayton both claimed victory at age 15.
Understanding why it is personal means comprehending the gravity and loss. So many events are connected to the derby going back three weeks before the four-legged speedsters break out of the starting gate.
Thunder Over Louisville is a signature event attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors along the banks of the Ohio River to witness one of the nation’s biggest fireworks show.
Other events include the great steamboat race showcasing the wooden paddle wheeler better known as the Belle of Louisville. And thousands line up and down Broadway for the annual Pegasus Parade.
But not this year.
Having interviewed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer who I attended Trinity High School with, we’ve discussed the events economic impact.
Based on the cancellation of so many festivities, economic forecasters expect Louisville to lose upwards of 400 million dollars.
My hometown does not have any top tiered professional sports, but Mayor Fischer calls the Kentucky Derby our Superbowl.
Consider the fact Churchill Downs routinely welcomes upwards of 150,000 visitors each year.
Away from the track, the events are also a provide opportunities for local corporations and the chamber of commerce to demonstrate their reach.
Louisville is the global headquarters for Yum Brand foods which includes KFC and Taco Bell. A huge footprint can also be found with healthcare provider Humana, and the city is also a major hub for UPS.
Not only is it an opportunity for brag about one’s corporation but the event is used as tool to attract new businesses.
From the horse barns to those who sponsor so many events from the big tall buildings here’s hoping for a successful September.
I’ve always been inspired by the fighting spirit of my hometown. It survived the massive 1937 flood that my parents lived through, and the 1974 tornado that ravaged much of the city.
Etched into Louisville’s and the Kentucky Derby DNA is the relentless drive of the Greatest Of All Time, Muhammad Ali.
Knowing the adversity he faced in and out of the ring, it is easy to see the place known as Derbytown USA beyond this weekend has the potential of becoming a comeback city.
In closing, this is personal - very personal.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.