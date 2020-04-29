Pastors weigh in on restrictions amid Gaston County confusion

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -Several messages were disseminated by local government officials in Gaston County Wednesday regarding the restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tracy Philbeck, the chair of the Gaston County Commissioners, has made it clear he is in favor of reopening the local economy despite North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s wishes to keep a ‘Stay at Home’ order in place until May 8. The commissioners held a press conference Wednesday morning to explain a new order they were putting in place to show their support for the reopening of local businesses.
Two local pastors spoke to WBTV Wednesday night to share their perspective about the situation and to explain the plans they have for their church congregations.
Austin Rammell, the lead pastor at Venture Church in Dallas, said he had heard the mixed messages coming from the different levels of government.
“So we have a federal authority saying one thing, the CDC and the White House, you have a state saying something else, and you have a county saying something else,” said Rammell.
John McCullough, the senior pastor at Friendship Christian Church, said he too was well aware of the different local debates about restrictions.
“I understand that many in the county are pushing for businesses to open. A lot of pastors are pushing for the churches to open,” noted McCullough.
Both pastors said they were taking the situation very seriously and are trying to be cautious about how they bring people back into their church facilities. For the past few weeks, each church leader has used alternative methods to avoid gathering everyone in one room for sermons. Rammell said he has been doing video sermons while McCullough said he has been preaching outside of his church building while members of the congregation listen from the safety of their own vehicles.
Both faith leaders said they have had members of their congregations become infected with the coronavirus. Virgil Sutton, a member of Venture Church, died because of the virus.
Rammell said he might be able to start having people worship together in two weeks as long as strict restrictions and safety measures are put in place.
“I think there’s a lot of people that are ready to have some interaction, and if we can govern that interaction in a way that’s safe and somewhat realistic, then I think we need to do it,” said Rammell.
McCullough, however, said he won’t consider bringing people back to the church sanctuary for at least another month.
“Because of our African-American community, that’s who I’m primarily responsible for even though we care about all the citizens and being that we’re right here in the Highland community, I’m sort of reluctant to push getting back in to worship,” explained the Friendship Christian Church pastor.
When asked whether he will follow restriction guidelines from the state or local level, McCullough said he wants to follow what is ‘right’.
“Locally there is the understanding that the state really trumps the local and so I try not to really get in to those logistics, but I want to follow what’s right,” said the pastor.
Rammell said he is choosing to trust what he is hearing the local level to guide him in his decision-making.
“What do you do when you have federal, state and county all disagreeing? You got to pick one. We’re gonna go with the guys that you see in the grocery store and the people that you pass in the Lowes,” said Rammell.
Despite remarks made by Philbeck, a public information officer for Gaston County said the state’s order supersedes the county order and businesses that violate the state order can still face a Class 2 misdemeanor.
