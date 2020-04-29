One injured in crash involving tractor trailer on I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on I-485 outer at Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Exit 12. Troopers say traffic was down to one lane due to a previous accident that occurred around 9:45 a.m. according to NCDOT reports.
A tractor trailer and a car had stopped in the heavy traffic due to the congestion. Troopers say a van failed to stop, struck the passenger car and caused it to strike the stopped tractor trailer.
A person in the passenger car was airlifted from the scene. Their condition has not been released.
Medic originally reported that a person had been killed in the crash before Highway Patrol said that information was incorrect.
No names have been released.
Investigators say they expect charges to be filed but did not give any further details.
