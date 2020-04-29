Oak Island police looking for missing 84-year-old woman

By WECT Staff | April 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:23 AM

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.

According to police, 84-year-old Shirley Sheffie Bain was last known to be at her residence on West Yacht Drive around 10:30 pm. Tuesday.

Bain is 5′7 and weighs about 125 pounds.

Police say she may be operating a silver 2016 Kia Sportage with a registration plate of BES-4333.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 910-278-5595 and ask to speak with Detective Birchfield.

