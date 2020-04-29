N.C. DEQ approves first three closure plans under historic coal ash settlement

(WBTV) - North Carolina environmental regulators have approved the closure of three coal ash basins in the state, including two in the WBTV-viewing area.
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality announced the approval of plans to close the unlined coal ash basins Wednesday.
Two are at the Cliffside and Marshall steam stations in our area, and a third in Roxboro.
The move comes after regulators and Duke reached an agreement in court to move all of its coal ash from unlined storage to lined landfills.
The full closure plan decisions, hearing officer reports and submitted comments for the Cliffside/Rogers, Marshall and Mayo facilities can be found online at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/coal-ash-excavation.
