Myrtle Beach city crews removing barricades from beach accesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Work continued Wednesday morning on the removal of barricades from public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach.
City crews were seen near 29th Avenue South loading the barricades on a trailer.
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday allowing public beach accesses to reopen.
Myrtle Beach police officers began removing barriers on Tuesday afternoon, but city leaders warned that it may take a couple of days to remove them all.
Public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach had been closed for nearly a month following Gov. Henry McMaster’s original March 30 order.
