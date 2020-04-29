Mecklenburg County aligning with N.C. ‘Stay At Home’ order means more options for some businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Thursday more businesses in Mecklenburg County will be allowed to re-open. This is because the county’s stay-at-home order expires Wednesday and county leaders have decided to align with the state-wide order.
Car dealerships, vape shops, real estate services, auto body shops, dog groomers and house keeping services are among the businesses allowed to re-open. But there has been confusion due to the fact that car dealerships offering service for cars have already been open, and some groomers that offer veterinary services have also already been open.
A welcome change is coming for local retail stores because they will now be able to allow curbside pickup.
Charlotte Running Company in Dilworth is gearing up for more over-the-phone orders.
Some of the other locations are already open, but founder Scott Dvorak hopes curbside pickup can remind customers that they are there for them.
“We did open our store in South Carolina when they dropped restrictions and business came back really quick, so I’m optimistic that once we are able to have customers in store that will come back quickly," Dvorak said.
Changes are also coming to Mecklenburg County parks.
Starting Thursday people will be able to drive to the county parks and park in the lots rather than just accessing them by foot. People will also be able to access boat ramps at Ramsey Creek, Blythe Landing and Cooperhead Island.
When it comes to sports, tennis will now be allowed in the county parks, but players are recommended to continue to keep six feet away from each other. Park playgrounds, sports courts and bathrooms are staying closed and high contact sports like basketball, soccer and volleyball also not permitted.
As always visitors cannot be in any groups larger than 10 people.
