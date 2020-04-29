Man accused of attempting to solicit teen girl in undercover Rowan County operation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man was arrested in Rowan County after investigators say he arranged to meet an undercover agent who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The undercover online chat operation began on Monday, April 27. Officials say 30-year-old Nikalus Siggers contacted an undercover officer - who was posing as a teen girl - through Facebook.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Siggers sent sexually explicit images and videos, and arranged to pay the juvenile $200 for sexual acts, meeting in Rowan County. When he arrived, a “take down” was conducted and Siggers was taken into custody.
Investigators say marijuana and the money to pay the teen were found and seized.
Siggers was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, solicitation of a minor for prostitution, disseminating obscene material and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was then taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.
No further information has been released.
