Local businesses support VA Medical Center staff

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Amanda Reilly, the Salisbury VA Medical Center: During the past two months, since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s daily operational needs, many employee’s have been taking on additional roles to fill in gaps where extra staff may be needed to assist. Some employees have also been working in extreme conditions, with rapidly changing guidance, as well as coming into work outside of their normal hours. As a healthcare system, all of our employees are considered essential, and have been up for the challenge.
This “new norm” for VA employees has not gone unnoticed by our community organizations. Some local businesses have been reaching out to find out what the process is for donating goods to the Salisbury VA Health Care System staff. Businesses who have kindly donated food for frontline staff include Domino’s Pizza, Krispy Kreme and O’Charley’s, just to name a few.
One of the most recent donations came from O’Charley’s restaurant in Salisbury, NC. The donations consisted of 75 individual hot lunches and were distributed to staff in the Community Living Center (CLC) and the staff who are doing COVID-19 screening for those who enter the campus on April 24, 2020.
Salisbury VA Police Service were ready and available to assist the representative from O’Charley’s by meeting them at the gate, directing them through the screening process, and escorting the donor to the receiving area. Other staff, including Nurse Managers, support staff, and even the Health Care System’s Assistant Director, Ron Maurer, all made themselves available at the front of the CLC to help distribute this generous donation to staff members on the front line.
“The CLC staff were greatly appreciative of the kind gesture and it certainly helped boost morale,” said Lauren Crotts, Community Living Center Nurse Manager.
For further guidance or questions regarding donations, Salisbury VA Health Care System’s Voluntary Service Office can be reached at (704) 638-9000 extension 13906.
