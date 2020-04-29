Local businesses support VA Medical Center staff

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Amanda Reilly, the Salisbury VA Medical Center: During the past two months, since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s daily operational needs, many employee’s have been taking on additional roles to fill in gaps where extra staff may be needed to assist. Some employees have also been working in extreme conditions, with rapidly changing guidance, as well as coming into work outside of their normal hours. As a healthcare system, all of our employees are considered essential, and have been up for the challenge.