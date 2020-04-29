Kannapolis Cannon Ballers join Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First campaign

Cannon Ballers fans are encouraged to visit https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to our community. For every $10 donated, the Cannon Ballers will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.