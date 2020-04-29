Kannapolis Cannon Ballers join Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First campaign

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America®, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cannon Ballers fans are encouraged to visit https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to our community. For every $10 donated, the Cannon Ballers will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.
“Baseball has continually been there to unite our communities and play a tremendous role in the healing of our nation. The CommUNITY First and Feeding America initiative will provide direct funding that helps supply food and essential items to the people in our area that are in need,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward.
School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.
In response, contributions from Cannon Ballers fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Kannaplis Cannon Ballers at https://milbstore.com/products/milb-community-first and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.
