Jiggy with the Piggy in Kannapolis to be in virtual form due to COVID-19 pandemic

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the City of Kannapolis was scheduled to have its premier event – the Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. A Kannapolis tradition, Jiggy with the Piggy, celebrates all things barbeque, music, and most of all our community.
In a press release, city leaders noted “If you are like us, we are missing the sights, sounds of the festival and that wonderful smell of barbeque in our City.”
“But most of all - we miss you. We miss all the people and teams who visit our city annually. Thousands of you come and join us for a great week of events. Your support of the festival has made it one of the Top 20 Festivals in the Southeast.”
The big news is that staff have worked to create a virtual Jiggy.
“While we cannot be together in person, we can still have fun, so we have decided to host a virtual Jiggy with the Piggy.”
This week, from April 29 to May 3, you take a look on the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for special Virtual Jiggy with the Piggy fun.
Events will include:
- Virtual Zucchini 600 – children can build their veggie race cars at home and post videos or photos to win great prize packages. Sponsored by the 600 Festival and the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau. (Entries must be submitted on the City’s social media pages by 5 p.m. on May 3)
- Music Videos from Grammy Nominated and Multi-Platinum Artist Sammy Kershaw – who was scheduled to be our Friday night concert headliner.
- A Tribute to the Barbeque Teams who work hard every year to compete in our festival which is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.
- The Jiggiest Contest – Dress yourself or your pet in a piggy related costume to win an awesome prize pack. (Prizes for adults, children and pets) (Entries must be submitted on the City’s social media pages by 5 p.m. on May 3)
- Virtual Jiggy Escape Room – use your deduction skills to find your way through the maze of our Jiggy themed room and win a prize package. (Begins on Friday)
- Get Barbeque Cooking Tips from Tuffy Stone, the famous pitmaster, who entertained Jiggy attendees two years ago, with his barbeque cooking skills.
- Watch Toy Story 4 – the Jiggy Movie on the Campus, sponsored by the 600 Festival, was scheduled to be Toy Story 4. Grab the popcorn and watch it with the family. Send us photos of everyone enjoying the adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
- Patronize Our Local Restaurants and Breweries This Weekend. Eat barbeque, wings, and ribs and wash it down with a cold beverage at our local restaurants and breweries. So many of our businesses participate in Jiggy every year and its time to show our support for them.
“We hope you have fun participating in our Virtual Jiggy with the Piggy and we look forward to seeing you next year (in person)!”
