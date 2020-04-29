Huntersville Oaks residents forced to leave to make room for those infected with COVID-19

“As we said last week, we are strategically housing skilled nursing facility patients who have the virus under one roof. What you’re referencing is part of that plan. We’re in the process of relocating residents out of the remaining buildings to make space for COVID-19 patients who need this level of care. Unlike many nursing facilities, Huntersville Oaks has advanced medical capabilities. It is one of just a few skilled nursing facilities in the state capable of caring for patients with coronavirus. So this is a plan that will save lives. We are doing all we can to keep the virus from spreading among vulnerable populations by isolating those who have it and providing the care needed to help those patients recover.”