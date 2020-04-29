Getting help if you don’t qualify for the stimulus check

He says people in Mungo’s situation should apply for unemployment insurance. If a person do not qualify for that, Suber says look into pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA). PUA is available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Similar to unemployment insurance benefits, PUA gives up to 39 weeks of benefits. Suber says those who cannot get federal or state help should apply, but it is still subject to scrutiny.