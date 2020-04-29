Gaston Co. leaders respond to NC’s Stay at Home order extension: ‘People need to go back to work’

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County leaders announced their support for a plan to move forward with reopening the local economy during a press conference Wednesday.
The announcement was in response to Gov. Cooper’s Stay at Home order extension, which is an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Board of Commissioners meeting started at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Gaston County Courthouse.
“Gaston County leadership supports the reopening of Gaston County,” Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said of an order he plans to sign, which will be effective April 29 at 5 p.m. “Staying home is not a solution,” Philbeck said.
After talking with local health officials, Philbeck said the county’s numbers do not warrant a Stay at Home order to continue. “If you don’t wanna open your business, you don’t have to," Philbeck said. “We can protect the health of our citizens while at the same time putting out citizens back at work."
Social distancing, awareness and sanitizing will still need to be practiced under the order.
County leaders put focus on how their small businesses, such as Ellie Mae’s Bake Shop, have suffered during this pandemic.
Cooper extended North Carolina’s Stay at Home order through May 8, announcing a gradual three-step phase. Cooper made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.
“Our state is not ready to lift restrictions yet,” Cooper said, “We need more time.”
Although Gaston County has not seen the amount of cases as some other North Carolina counties, like Mecklenburg, Cooper said that people often live in one county but work or shop in another.
“We do not believe one size fits all,” Philbeck said Wednesday, saying that a continued Stay at Home order would have a “disastrous” effect on Gaston County’s residents.
Philbeck said the premise of hospital capacity in the county no longer warrants a stay at home order.
Philbeck says business owners in Gaston County who can practice social distancing and proper sanitation have the commission’s support of going back to work.
“We are letting our folks know that we support them going back to work," Philbeck said.
Restrictions will be loosened under the state’s Stay at Home order extension, but mass gatherings will still be limited to 10 people or less.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Gaston County has had 137 COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths.
