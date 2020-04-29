Gaston Co. businesses decide whether to re-open or stay closed amid confusion

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Darron Glenn’s gym in Gastonia provides meal prep services. It is why he has thought he should be considered an essential business.
“Just shutting us down without a fight has been rough,” the Hollywood Fit owner says.
For him, the county’s message Wednesday was good news.
Gaston County announced Wednesday morning that businesses like Glenn’s would be allowed to open as of 5 p.m Wednesday.
“I was overwhelmed, I was happy,” Glenn says. “But I was fighting for this letter for a while, to be able to open up.”
Later Wednesday, the county said it did not encourage businesses to go against the guidelines set by the state, which would not allow these businesses to open. This caused confusion.
As of Wednesday, Glenn plans to open Friday, enforcing the six-feet-apart rule. Everyone inside will wear masks, he says, and answer a questionnaire. He will take their temperatures, and allow 15 to 20 customers inside.
While some decide to open, other businesses are staying closed, or continuing to-go or takeout, like Sammy’s Pub in Belmont, announcing it will stick to to-go.
“First of all, is safety to our employees and our customers,” says John Bailey, in a Facebook video. “We are going to continue operating in a very conservative nature when it comes to that.”
At Ellie May’s Bake Shop, it is a different story.
“The sign out front came down,” Amanda Davis says. “We had to break for a little crying spell.”
Davis and her mother Meloney Moody say they lost too much of their income with the storefront closed, and the majority they would usually make from events.
“We not only lost events, we had to refund money,” Moody says.
The mom and daughter say it is too late. They spent Wednesday selling good out of their front window, while packing up and selling supplies. They will now operate without the store.
“We don’t have the credit, and we missed out on small business opportunities because it’s been a family-funded business,” Moody says.
Meanwhile, other Gaston County businesses consider their next move, amid conflicting messaging from the county, to remain closed or to fully re-open after the county announced they could.
