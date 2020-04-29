First Alert: Thunderstorms to produce strong winds, heavy rain tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite the prevalence of dry conditions currently in place over the Carolinas, know that significant changes in the weather are afoot.
This comes as an approaching cold front initiates heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms across the region late Wednesday into early Thursday.
The earliest round of wet weather will move east over the Mountains late this afternoon with downpours spreading in the Foothills and Piedmont near or shortly after sunset.
A slow-moving squall line with embedded strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will push through the area overnight – creating the potential for damaging wind and an isolated tornado.
Periods of heavy rain along and ahead of the squall line may also result in minor flooding of small streams and waterways, especially in the higher elevations where rainfall totals are forecast to exceed 2”. Communities near the Charlotte Metro area should expect to receive 1-2” of rainfall before the system exits by Thursday mid-morning.
After a damp start, drier conditions will return Thursday afternoon with high temperatures topping on the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday kicks off a three-day dry and sunny trend. Friday’s highs will stay below average in the upper 60s with upper 70s expected Saturday before the mercury hits the mid 80s Sunday.
The next round of wet weather should arrive in the WBTV viewing area by Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
