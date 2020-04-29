Dr. Lynn Moody: Safely celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody is hoping that students and families will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, but that they will celebrate in a way that is safe while observing the Stay at Home order.
Dr. Moody provided this letter to WBTV: As we celebrate national Teacher Appreciation Week on May 4-8, 2020, I want to encourage all of us to continue to keep safety first as we remain under a Stay at Home order.
With that being said, there are still so many special and endearing ways for students and families to virtually and safely express thanks and appreciation to their teachers. Here are just a few suggestions and ideas that can be shared such as during a zoom class or by phone, email, class dojo or canvas:
· Share a favorite memory with your teacher
· Tell your teacher what you like best about them
· Send a fun Tik Tok video of thanks
· Draw a picture, write a note or poem and send either by email or snail mail
· Share a virtual hug with your teacher
· Share your favorite music
You could also:
· Submit a story on social media
· Submit a letter about your teacher to the Salisbury Post
· Send thanks on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram
· Make a gift to Rowan-Partners for Education, Crosby Scholars or Communities in Schools in honor of your teacher
And I am sure there are many other ways to creatively share love to teachers.
These are historical times that we are adjusting to living through and doing things differently. While we may be especially tempted to want to drop a gift off at your teacher’s home or deliver a baked good to them, please remember safety must be first, as we adhere to and follow the Stay at Home order. There will be time later for sharing ‘in person’ gifts, food, smiles and hugs.
Thanks to all parents and families as you wear many extra hats, including remote learning with your child. I want you to know that should you have any concerns, please reach out to your child’s teacher or to your child’s school. We are here for you.
