Dealing with trauma, one year after tragedy at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pain left behind from the events on April 30, 2019 for some is physical.
"I’m never going to be able to forget this because its what I have to look at in the mirror every single day,” shooting survivor Drew Pescaro said.
For others, that hurt is emotional.
“That room’s always going to have some kind of emotion to it, that some people aren’t really going to be able to get over,” one student said.
"Everyone’s healing journey is very different,” Director of UNC Charlotte’s Counseling and Psychological Services, Paula Keeton said.
Keeton says healing from trauma is not a one size fits all.
"I think you can take three people and put them together and have them all experience the exact same trauma, and their coping and resilience will be unique to each individual,” Keeton said.
But Keeton says a universal need after trauma? The desire for support.
"No one is going through this alone,” the President of the UNC Charlotte SGA said.
” It’s still a community event, it’s a community trauma, and in large the community takes care of itself,” Keeton said.
That community support came in many different ways for Niner Nation. And many across Charlotte offered that support. For some it came through art.
“And there are some folks who needed to talk about it," Keeton said.
And for those who did, the university had their counselors doors open and ready. Just like they will be on Thursday.
Keeton says the week ahead comes with uncharted territory.
“Anniversaries are meaningful to us in this culture. So with grief, you know, there’s also strength. And sometimes we can get over focused on the grief, but there’s also the strength and the resilience,” Keeton said.
Keeton says as we get closer to Thursday’s one year anniversary, she often think’s of a quote, read from former first lady Michelle Obama’s book.
“Grief and resilience live together. And I just think that’s particularly poignant for this upcoming anniversary,” Keeton said.
