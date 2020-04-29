Couple, married for more than 70 years, pass away within three weeks of each other

“Hello Molly, this is Becky Jamison. I am Len and Anne McCutcheon’s daughter from Trinity, NC. My mother Anne couldn’t cope with his sudden death, and passed away in hospice just this morning," she wrote "Although this has been a terrible time for all of us, I am comforted in knowing that they are together now in eternity. Along with many, many family members who have gone ahead of them. I would like to thank you for your friendship with my father and mother. Especially dad who faithfully watched his favorite tv news anchor every evening on TV, and told everyone he knows about you calling him to sing to him over the phone on his birthdays! We all have two big holes in our hearts now, but know they are at peace with each other in heaven and we will all be together one day. Thank you again and God bless. Love, Becky Jamison”