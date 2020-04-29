Breezy and warm today, stormy tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re starting off much milder this morning and so we have a jump start on a breezy and very warm day ahead. Most of the day will stay dry as afternoon readings rise into the upper 70s to near 80°.
The rain chances start to pick up late in the day in the mountains as a front slowly crosses the region from west to east. As a squall line drifts east out of the mountains, intense rain and strong thunderstorms will push into the Foothills and Piedmont during the overnight hours.
At this point, most neighborhoods are forecast to receive one to two inches of rain – locally more in and near the mountains - and thunderstorms within the squall line could produce damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes.
You’ll want to stay aware of fast-changing weather overnight, so this would be a great time to download our free WBTV Weather app and remember to have your volume turned on, in the likely event there are warnings for your neighborhood while you may be sleeping overnight.
There will probably be a few lingering showers in the mountains Thursday, but the rest of us should dry out nicely Thursday afternoon and Friday with more sunshine and highs close to 70° both days.
The weekend looks mostly sunny, with high temperatures warming to near 80° Saturday and then well into the 80s on Sunday. At this point, rain chances appear low over the weekend before they ramp back up slightly on Monday.
Enjoy the warm weather today & stay weather aware tonight!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.