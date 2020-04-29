Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons can reopen May 6 in 89 Tenn. counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Companies that provide personal services, such as barbershops, beauticians, nail salons and massage businesses, are expected to be allowed to reopen on May 6 in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, tweeted that Gov. Bill Lee had decided barbers, beauticians, nail salons and massage therapists will be able to reopen their businesses on May 6.
“After a call with the Governor of TN this morning, your businesses will be able to OPEN May 6,” Faison tweeted on Wednesday.
Lee's executive order said those businesses would be closed until May 29, but included a clause that said the plan could be changed by an additional executive order.
Faison said information on reopening is expected to be provided by the governor on Thursday.
The governor's executive order does not affect the six Tennessee counties which operate its own health departments - Nashville/Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Sullivan and Shelby.
Several lawmakers reached out to the governor beginning Tuesday afternoon after Lee issued Executive Order 30.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.