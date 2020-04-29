Anonymous donation made to Rowan Helping Ministries in memory of Ralph Ketner

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week, Rowan Helping Ministries received an anonymous donation given in honor of the late Ralph W. Ketner, which was designated to purchase fresh fruit for hungry children in Rowan County through the Food for Thought Program.
Ketner’s children, Robert and Linda, were so touched to hear of this gift that they decided to individually match the contribution.
“The donor shared with me that he used to work at the #1 “Food Town” store when he was attending college,” said Kyna S. Grubb, Rowan Helping Ministries’ Executive Director.
Ketner and business partner, Wilson Smith, co-founded the Food Town (later known as Food Lion) grocery store chain in Salisbury. Ketner was actively engaged in a variety of philanthropic activities within the community, which included providing a large donation to build the original Rowan Helping Ministries building in 1989.
The $1,000 gift was a part of the donor’s stimulus money that he felt would be better utilized by those in need. The remaining portion was used to help a student at Catawba College.
Rowan Helping Ministries’ mission is to serve, through cooperative community action our neighbors in Rowan County who are in crisis, by providing essential life needs and educating and empowering them to break the cycle of crisis. The Food for Thought program provides nutritious, shelf-stable, weekend meals to nearly 1,200 children in the Rowan-Salisbury School System who are food-insecure.
For more information about how you can get involved or donate, please visit www.rowanhelpingministries.org or contact Erica Taylor, Director of Community Relations, at etaylor@rowanhelpingministries.org.
