72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Huntersville Monday.
Huntersville police officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of NC Highway 73 and Terry Lane around noon.
The pedestrian, identified as 72-year-old Thomas Herman Martocci was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was later pronounced deadd.
The Huntersville Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact police at 704-464-5400.
