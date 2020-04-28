Woman pleads guilty to DWI, felony charges in 2018 school bus crash, sentenced to prison

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to DWI and felony charges in the case of a 2018 school bus crash that left several children injured in Alexander County.
Kimberly Austin pleaded guilty to DWI and eight felony counts of serious injury by a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
She was accused of causing a school bus crash on Icard Ridge Road in Dec. 2018. More than 12 kids were injured when the bus flipped over.
Austin was given four sentences of 19-32 months, the first two consecutive and the last two were put as probation.
That would be a sentence of at least three years in prison, but with credit for time served she will have to spend about two and a half years in prison with good behavior.
Because state prisons are not accepting anyone right now, Austin will begin her sentence in the Alexander County Jail.
