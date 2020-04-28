UNC names new UNC Charlotte chancellor to replace Phil Dubois

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Annie Ma/Charlotte Observer) - Sharon Gaber, currently the president of the University of Toledo, will be the fifth chancellor of UNC Charlotte. Her appointment was approved by the UNC Board of Governors Tuesday.
UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees Chair Michael Wilson said it’s been a long process and he was thankful for the support from the UNC Board of Governors members and the UNC system leaders.
“I know these are irregular times, but we thought it was important to have a leader in place as we head into what could be a very difficult fall and spring next year,” he said. “We feel very confident that our work has yielded the best leader for that position.”
Gaber was the first woman to serve as president of the University of Toledo, and will be the second woman to serve as UNC Charlotte’s chancellor.
She will take over at UNC Charlotte on July 1, with a salary of $525,000. Her appointment concludes a months-long search for the university’s next leader after Phil Dubois announced his retirement last summer.
PHIL DUBOIS LEGACY
Dubois has led UNC Charlotte for 15 years through a period of enormous growth. Under Dubois’s leadership, the school became the third-largest and fastest-growing campus in the University of North Carolina system.
UNC Charlotte has seen a 43 percent increase in enrollment, to about 30,000 students, since he took office in 2005. The campus has also dramatically expanded, with more than $1.2 billion invested in construction and renovation.
Prior to becoming chancellor, Dubois also served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 1991 to 1997. In that time, he worked to expand programs serving nontraditional adult students and launched the university’s first doctoral programs.
Dubois was crucial to bringing football to the university after years of debate. He created a challenge for fans to raise $5 million in six months as measure of demand, with the money going to the $45.3 million cost of building a stadium.
It worked. In 2008, the trustees voted to approve the program.
Dubois has also led the university through tragedy. On the last day of spring classes in April 2019, two students were killed and four others wounded when a former student opened fire on a classroom during end-of-semester presentations.
The shooting led to changes in security at large events in following semesters. Counseling and training on how to respond to an “active assailant” were also offered to students, faculty and staff in the aftermath of the shooting, Dubois wrote in a letter to campus.