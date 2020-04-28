Rowan County Public Health Director urging people to stay home, says potential second wave of COVID-19 could come in fall

“Pandemics can come in waves, when it first hits, you see cases rising and hospitalizations rising and then it will fall, and when things start to fall, we loosen restrictions, we loosen guidelines, we loosen recommendations, everyone is comfortable, were getting back to normal but the virus has not gone away,” Oliver said. “The virus then now has the ability to do what a virus does and it affects people again. Once we get the second wave you see infection rates going right back up.”