Rowan County Public Health Director urging people to stay home, says potential second wave of COVID-19 could come in fall

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concerned that some residents have become “comfortable and complacent” with the Stay at Home order, Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver is urging residents to follow the guidelines.
During a conference call with community leaders on Tuesday, Oliver said she is concerned that many people are not following social distancing and essential travel guidelines.
As of Monday night, Rowan County had 21 deaths related to COVID-19, the second highest in the state following Mecklenburg County. There are currently 346 positive cases in Rowan County. 76 people have recovered, and the Health Department is following up with 233 cases.
The number of new cases increased by 90 in the week between April 21 and April 28.
“Pandemics can come in waves, when it first hits, you see cases rising and hospitalizations rising and then it will fall, and when things start to fall, we loosen restrictions, we loosen guidelines, we loosen recommendations, everyone is comfortable, were getting back to normal but the virus has not gone away,” Oliver said. “The virus then now has the ability to do what a virus does and it affects people again. Once we get the second wave you see infection rates going right back up.”
Oliver said she was sharing her concerns not to scare anyone, but to provide important information. She urged residents to learn from history, citing the second wave of the Spanish Flu that struck the country more than 100 years ago.
Oliver also noted that had personally seen many people in businesses in Rowan County who were not following social distancing guidelines.
