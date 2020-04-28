CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, a nice temperature-turn-around takes place today with afternoon readings rising into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Following a pleasant evening, there’ll be a bit more cloud cover overnight and so it won’t be as cold as recent night with lows mainly in the 50s.
Wednesday will bring some changes to our forecast. Most of the day will stay dry and still very warm again with afternoon readings again rising to the upper 70s. The rain chances start to pick up late in the day as a front crosses the region from west to east.
Rain will fall heavily Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with a few stronger thunderstorms possible as well. At this point, most neighborhoods are forecast to receive at least one inch of rain and any thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts.
We should dry out very nicely Thursday afternoon and Friday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. The weekend looks mostly sunny, with high temperatures warming to near 80° Saturday and then well into the 80s on Sunday.
At this point, rain chances appear low over the weekend before they ramp back up slightly on Monday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
