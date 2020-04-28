Coronavirus-related deaths surpass 200 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials announced 130 new cases of the coronavirus, and 11 additional deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.
The total number of S.C. cases in the WBTV viewing area by county include:
- Chester County: 23 cases
- Chesterfield County: 45 cases
- Lancaster County: 94 total cases
- York County: 198 cases
As of April 28, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,862 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,963 were positive and 12,899 were negative. A total of 54,217 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday morning, 4,480 hospital beds are available and 6,932 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,932 beds currently used, 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
DHEC is conducting a cross analysis of deaths reported directly by providers with deaths reported on death certificates.
In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning April 27, 2020, and until further notice, participants
Officials encourage South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to our WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.