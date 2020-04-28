Missing SC teen may be with unknown truck driver

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old South Carolina teen is missing and may be with an unknown truck driver.
Keyonna Latrell Richardson was last seen at her home in Clarendon County on Saturday.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office posted about the missing teen on Facebook Tuesday morning. Richardson is described as being around 5′7″ and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy and black sweatpants, a black shirt and black Nike shoes.
“Keyonna has been communicating with her family but refuses to return home and is in the company of an unknown adult male truck driver,” deputies say, based on information provided to them.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.