Mecklenburg County aligning with N.C. ‘Stay At Home’ order, removing some county-specific restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is aligning with North Carolina’s “Stay at Home” order and removing some county-specific restrictions.
The “Stay at Home” order specific to Mecklenburg County ends on April 29. From there, the county will align with the state’s order that is in effect until May 8.
County Manager Dena Diorio says the group of towns and county came to an agreement and will align to the North Carolina order.
This means several industries can now operate, including car dealerships, vape shops, realtors and more. The alignment also lifts some restrictions on lawn care, lobby, furniture and mattress stores.
Also sports courts with shared equipment will be allowed to operate once the state order takes effect in Mecklenburg County.
The county manager says she doesn’t want to put together a list with all businesses that can now open because they’ll inevitably leave something out.
“It’s time for us to lift those restrictions and align with the governor’s order,” Diorio said.
Mecklenburg County has 11 long-term care facilities with residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the county is seeing a slight decrease in hospitalizations and stability in indicators.
More information about the order is forthcoming from officials. No other details have been provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.