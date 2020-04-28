Max Homa disappointed he won’t have a chance to defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship

“It just stunk,” said Homa. “Wednesday hurt the most just not getting to do the par 3 contest. My wife was very excited to caddie. I was excited to blame her for a bad club. It was going to be awesome. I started to get very excited about playing as we got close to the event and then to be week of watching re-runs was not how I pictured my first Masters going but I will be able to play another one fairly soon.”