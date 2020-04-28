Max Homa disappointed he won’t have a chance to defend his title at the Wells Fargo Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Max Homa picked up his very first win on the PGA Tour last year at the Wells Fargo Championship and was looking forward to defending that title this week.
“It felt like a dream coming true,” said Homa as he reflected on his first every Tour win. But due to COVID-19, he won’t get that chance to defend here in Charlotte and may not ever get that chance to be the defending champ coming back to the Queen City.
Next year’s championship will be played in the Washington D.C. area as Quail Hollow gets ready to host the world as the President’s Cup comes to town in late September 2021.
“It’s not going to be the same,” said Homa. “I’m not going to get to play Quail Hollow for the first time back, but hopefully I can start a new tradition and win up in Maryland.”
Homa’s win in the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship gave him an invitation to play in the 2020 Masters. But that also has been put on hold due to the pandemic. Yet another disappointment.
“It just stunk,” said Homa. “Wednesday hurt the most just not getting to do the par 3 contest. My wife was very excited to caddie. I was excited to blame her for a bad club. It was going to be awesome. I started to get very excited about playing as we got close to the event and then to be week of watching re-runs was not how I pictured my first Masters going but I will be able to play another one fairly soon.”
The Masters have been reschedule to November 12th - 15th so Homa will still get to live his dream in 2020.
As Homa reflects on his first ever win, he does glow about one perk of winning in Charlotte. The Quail Hollow Club just opened a new champions locker room and Homa now finds himself in some great company.
“Of all the things you can dream of as a kid, you never think you are going to be in a locker room sharing a little area with someone like Tiger Woods. Those are one of those pinch me moments."
Things are really starting to come together for Max Homa on the golf course. In his last 5 events before the season was shut down, he had 3 top-10 finishes. So he is starting to be a contender week in and week out and it all started right here with a win in Charlotte.
