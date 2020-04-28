Man charged with baseball bat attack on W. Horah St.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 69-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat in what he says was an unprovoked attack by a friend.
According to police, the man met his friend, Billy Meaders, 50, on Monday night at approximately 11:00 pm. The two walked to Meaders house on W. Horah Street.
While at the house, another man came over to the house to “sell crack." At some point, Meaders became upset with the victim and started to beat him with a baseball bat.
The victim left the house and called police. Police found the victim “covered in blood” on W. Bank Street. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan.
Meaders was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.
