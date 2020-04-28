Lancaster County School District plans for the new school year

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Students across the Carolinas have been learning remotely for weeks because of the coronavirus. Right now, school districts are preparing to possibly begin classes again in August.
When South Carolina schools reopen later this year, you can expect some major changes. Some in Lancaster County are already being announced.
Superintendent Jonathan Phipps met with the school principals about the plan moving forward today. He says there are three major changes they are considering.
The first one is tests. Other than state sponsored tests the district must give, Phipps says he plans on scaling back on testing students. He wants to give students plenty of time to review subjects they might have missed out on while school was out.
The second regards field trips. Phipps says students will not have as many field trips next school year.He wants teachers to interact with their classes as much as possible.
The third change, Phipps says he is looking into ways to teach students online over the summer. He says the online summer plan is still being worked out - because not every student has access to internet.
Phipps says he is going to need some help implementing these changes, especially for lessons, Superintendent Phipps says part of the academic recovery plan creates a network for teachers to work together.
Packets being sent home to students right now is mostly review. Superintendent Jonathan Phipps says the students will not learn new material since there is no face to face instruction. If students get back to the classrooms in the fall, the plan is to make sure teachers a few weeks to review with their students so they can quickly get back up to speed.
Since packets will not have more new material, teachers will start helping teachers next year. It is what Phipps calls curriculum mapping. When it is time to move on to the new material students missed out on, that is when the teacher network kicks in.
Next year, teachers will share plans so lessons missed from this year can pick up where they left off. For example, a fifth grade math teacher would work with a fourth grade math teacher on materials missed while out of school. The two would come up with lesson plans so students are not missing any material.
Phipps hopes this action plan gives students a smoother transition.
“Instead of being out for two months the students have been out for five months. That’s a long time. I think now more than ever we need to make sure we’re being good communicators and making sure the teachers are working together to for the kids and putting children first," says Phipps.
Phipps talked to school principals today to develop a plan for the teachers. He says he should have more information very soon.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.