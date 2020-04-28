‘It just feels amazing’: PALM Charter student released from hospital after DUI-related crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school senior is back at home after spending two months in intensive care following a crash involving a suspected DUI driver.
Jacob Welsh was involved in the wreck back in February along Socastee Boulevard, while he was driving home from a youth group.
Troopers said the man who caused the crash, John Sangastiano, was driving under the influence.
Welsh was in a medically induced coma with numerous broken bones and internal injuries.
He said he doesn’t remember anything from the crash, which landed him in the hospital for several weeks on a ventilator, but through it all his friends and family continued to stand by his side.
Welsh began to show improvement, and by the beginning of April, he was able to stand up and take a few steps on his own, while also regaining verbal skills.
On Monday, Welsh finally received the news that he could go home. He was surprised by his friends and family at home.
“It just feels amazing. I have a lot of people on my side, a lot of people that make me happy,” Welsh said.
Dozens of friends and family welcomed him home on Monday, after two months of recovery.
“When I saw him in the hospital bed I was just in tears,” said Jaylon Holman.
As prayers and donations for his medical bills came flooding in Jacob also got am message from NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch.
“That my number one dream to be a racecar driver,” said Welsh.
A dream he’s far from giving up on.
“It would mean a whole lot to me to be able to be part of anything NASCAR,” said Welsh.
While his scars continue to heal, Jacob said there was only one part of this road to recovery that made him fight harder each day to get home.
“Being away from my dad and being away from everybody,” said Jacob Welsh.
Jacob is set to graduate next month, his father said PALM Charter will hold a special graduation ceremony for all their 2020 seniors at the Myrtle Beach Speedway.
